Celebrating Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and DeafBlind communities at the Northview PAH

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Northview PAH is upon us!

Offering help with everything from life after high school to what to do this weekend, the expo-style event brings members of the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and DeafBlind communities together.

Join them May 17, 5-8 p.m. for prizes, animals, games, job resources, college help, community connection, and much, much more— all for free— at Northview High School.

There is one ticketed event— Come an hour early to see wrestler Matt "The Hammer" Hamill give a special presentation and wrestling demo!

Tickets are just $10. Hamill will be doing meet'n'greets during the event.