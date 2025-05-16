Northview High School hosts PAH! event for deaf & hard-of-hearing students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview High School is hosting the third annual PAH! event Saturday, May 17. The event, created by Northview ASL teacher Marie DeRegnaucourt to provide more educational and employment opportunities for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing, ASL and the Deafblind community. There are 60 booths at the event featuring colleges, universities, vendors and resource programs. guest activities also include games, arts & crafts and photo booths.

The free event runs from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, May 17 at Northview High School. More resources are available at the Northview PAH! Facebook page.

