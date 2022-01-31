Nonprofit organization to host luncheon to raise awareness of teen dating violence

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence announced the return of their Making a Difference luncheon and fundraiser on Thursday, February 10 at the Grand Haven Community Center.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and the event's program will focus on dating violence in the Tri-Cities area and how Resilience is working with youth to prevent dating abuse before it starts.

Making a Difference will feature a COVID-friendly pre-packaged luncheon provided by a local caterer, Late to the Lake. Resilience is offering this event in a hybrid format, with ticket purchasers having the option to live-stream the program from their own homes if preferred. It will be hosted by Mary Ellen Murphy of WGHN 92.1.

Tickets are on sale now for $35 per person or a table of six may be purchased for $200. Seats will be distanced, and masks will be required when not eating and drinking.

Thursday, February 10

Grand Haven Community Center

421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven

12:00 - 1:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will support Resilience services and support local survivors.

Confidential services are provided at no cost, thanks to the generous support of the local community. Services include emergency shelter, therapy for children and adults, legal advocacy, support groups, violence prevention programs, and many other programs aiming for independence and empowerment.

Resilience's Prevention team works to equip the community to respond to abuse while connecting with youth to teach healthy relationship skills and stop relationship violence before it starts.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, please contact Development Director, Christina Scarpino at christinas@ResilienceMI.org or 616-494-1756.

