Nonprofit expanding cybersecurity training courses, launching pathway to career security

West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) expanded access to their cybersecurity program in September, providing tuition-free training for adults in Kent County.

The program started last year, now capacity for their Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) classes will increase to 15 students in 2024, and they will also offer Cloud Security Engineering to and additional 15 students.

“There is economic opportunity in the technology sector.” Representatives of the school tell FOX 17 six of the 11 graduates of the pilot course found employment in GRC with annual wages between $60 and $115K within 2 months of receiving their certifications.

The program is supported by grant funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Google, as well as getting funding and employee engagement from Acrisure, Amway, Consumers Energy, Corewell Health, Farmers Insurance and Varnum LLP offices in West Michigan.