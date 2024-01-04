New year, new skill learn more about weaving and other arts at Textile Exploration Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you'd like try your hand a new skill for the new year, the Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild wants to help out!

This year's Textile Exploration Day is happening at Aquinas College Donnelly Center on Feb. 2, but the deadline to sign up is coming up on Jan. 19.

The event offers an opportunity for people in the community to take "sampler" classes and beginner-friendly workshops.

Classes range from multi-harness weaving, to using a spinning wheel, drop spindle, wet felding, finger loop braiding, and tapestery work.

You are asked to bring a $10 contribution for each class to offset supplies.

More information on how to sign up can be found here.