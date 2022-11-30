New snow-making technology keeping snow on the slopes longer

GRAND RAPIDS — With temperatures fluctuating back and forth ski resorts can find it hard to keep snow on the slopes but there might be a new solution for this problem. Latitude 90 is a Canadian-based company that started in 2018 making their all-weather snow making machine. Imagine making snow with temperatures sitting around 65/70 degrees. These machines make snow above freezing and look like shipping container with high power refrigerators inside working overtime.

Latitude 90 won’t replace the standard snow making machine but the goal is to give ski resorts and any winter sport facility the ability to extent their season a little longer. By the end of the year there will be 8 up and running throughout the United States with the potential for Michigan to get one someday.

For more information on Latitude 90 log on to their website here.