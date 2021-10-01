New Salem Corn Maze is back with scares and a new family-friendly light show

DORR, Mich. — The New Salem Corn Maze is back for another year of spooks and family fun!

The Halloween attraction offers its infamous Haunted Cornmaze and Witches Woods for its bravest visitors.

However, this year organizers of New Salem Corn Maze have created a family-friendly light show, just thrilling enough for the kids.

The 20,000-plus light show attraction takes families through their corn maze in a 20-minute tractor ride with Halloween-themed light displays.

Families will watch the dazzling lights while singing along to a variety of popular Halloween music, like "Thriller" and "The Adam's Family" theme song.

At the end of the light show, kids are gifted with Halloween candy.

For those a bit older and more daring, The Haunted Cornmaze and Witches Woods will surely treat you to a fright.

There's a variety of themed houses and trails, including a haunted castle, swamp, Alice in Wonderland house, a doll room, zombies, and the witch's trails that are sure to leave you terrified.

If you're not into spooks or Halloween, there's more to enjoy at the New Salem Corn Maze! Including a family-friendly petting zoo, cider and donuts, pumpkin patch, and tractor rides.

New Salem Corn Maze is located at 4516 24th St, Dorr, MI 49323.

For more information on tickets, pricing, and attractions, click here.