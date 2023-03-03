Watch Now
New name, new look; the Forest Hills Expo is back

Posted at 5:00 AM, Mar 03, 2023
ADA, Mich. — The Ada Forest Hills Community Expo brings you all you ever wanted to know about what the community offers—plus food!

It’s the Forest Hills Expo, with a new name and look.

March 11 from 10-2 p.m. head to Ada Christian School on Ada Dr.

There you will find local businesses and organizations ready to help with your next project or provide resources and services.

Organizers are hosting dozens of vendors, but also food trucks and live entertainment—including a Kid's Zone, music, dancing, and more!

The Ada Business Association and Forest Hills Business Association tell FOX 17 they’re still looking for volunteers. If you’re interested, check out the website to sign up.

