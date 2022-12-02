Watch Now
New 'Magic at the Mill' to light up the Windmill Island Gardens

"Magic at the Mill" launches Dec. 2 at the Windmill Islands Gardens in Holland, planned for first 3 Fridays and Saturdays of December.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Dec 02, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — An all-new holiday event kicks off on Dec. 2 in Holland.

Magic at the Mill takes place at the Windmill Island Gardens. It features Dutch attractions and park grounds lit up, as well as an LED "tulip field" light show synchronized with music.

Matt Helmus, Windmill Island Gardens Manager joined FOX 17 Morning News for a closer look at the event.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 3-15. Pending on weather, the event is scheduled for the first 3 Fridays and Saturdays of December 2022.

Find more information and tickets here.

