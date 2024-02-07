New indoor golf training facility opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — The recent warmer temperatures are getting us thinking Spring and even Punxsutawney Phil says we will see an early Spring so why not get a jump start on your golf swing. BRG Performance is a brand new golf training facility and Michigan's largest indoor center opening today in Grand Rapids.

BRG Performance aims to help us become better golfers year round with stat of the art technology. The training facility includes 6 Trackman simulators, a 270-sqaure foot Puttview putting green, GASP Dual Forces Plates and a 1,300-square foot putting green and teaching bay.