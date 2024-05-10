Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

New home, more diapers to give away!

Grace's Table has a lot going on as spring gives way to summer.
GRACES TABLE 2.png
Courtesy: Grace's Table
GRACES TABLE 2.png
Posted at 8:15 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 08:15:29-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What’s better than move-in day?

How about resources to help your little one have a happy, comfortable day!

Grace’s Table is celebrating their new location on Watson St SW on May 15— inviting everyone to the ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

Then, on June 3, they’re hosting Diaper Day, offering free packages of diapers for families who need them at their address on Richmond St NW in Grand Rapids between 4 and 7 p.m.

Grace’s Table offers teen moms support and mentorship, allowing them and their babies to thrive. If you’re in need of their services, or want to get involved, take a look at their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book