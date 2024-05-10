New home, more diapers to give away!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What’s better than move-in day?

How about resources to help your little one have a happy, comfortable day!

Grace’s Table is celebrating their new location on Watson St SW on May 15— inviting everyone to the ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

Then, on June 3, they’re hosting Diaper Day, offering free packages of diapers for families who need them at their address on Richmond St NW in Grand Rapids between 4 and 7 p.m.

Grace’s Table offers teen moms support and mentorship, allowing them and their babies to thrive. If you’re in need of their services, or want to get involved, take a look at their website.