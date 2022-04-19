New cookie club satisfying your sweet tooth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Cookie Club is a delicious subscription to a dozen new cookies each and every month. Pastry chef, Rachel Baas is the mastermind behind the cookies.

"I just love the concept of a subscription. Like it's just fun. It's kind of a surprise. It's new every month," said Rachel Baas, Pastry Chef and owner of Equinox Pastries and Pops.

Rachel founded Equinox Pastries & Pops four years ago after culinary school at GRCC baking and selling her tasty treats out of her home kitchen. Now growing her business, renting commercial kitchen space while putting a fun twist on her cookies this year.

"I also want to kind of have fun for me I want to play with new cookie flavors that I want to make and then possibly bring to like markets," said Baas.

Every month Rachel posts different puzzles and clues on the gr cookie club social media about the next month’s flavor.

"I post some teasers a couple teasers during the month about what the flavor is. The first one is typically an ingredient list," said Baas.

Some fun ingredients to get you thinking what kind of cookie could be next. Rachel says she likes to play into the seasons and holidays each month. For example, April’s cookie is a Cadbury Crème egg stuffed m&m cookie. Rachel hopes this cookie club expands everyone’s taste buds to something new and brings a sweet new addition to her growing business.

"It's an opportunity for my customers to learn to try new things for me besides my normal menu and it's also an opportunity for us to have fun in the kitchen and do what we love," said Baas.

Grand Rapids Cookie Club has pickups either the first or second Saturday of every month in the Grand Rapids or Byron Center area. Find the cookie club on Instagram and Facebook as well.