New Christmas movie filmed in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — Last year we told you about a Christmas movie being filmed in West Michigan. It's called "A holiday I do". Now you can watch it at home!

"A holiday I do" officially premiered November 10th. Last January we told you about the filming at the Holland airport. Other spots featured include downtown Saugutuck, and inside Cakabakery in Grand Rapids.

Bakery owner Jason Kakabaker says the filming crew reached out to him specifically because the film is centered around an LGBTQ+ couple. He says the filmmakers wanted to film at places that support or are owned by those in the LGBTQ+ community. The movie centers around a woman who falls for her ex-husband's wedding planner. Kakabaker says they spent a full day taping in his shop and it's surreal to see it on the big screen.

"They brought in different lighting, lots of cameras, lots of generators running outside, it was cold out so they the door propped open. There was a whole ton. I had all the actors and actresses from LA upstairs in my apartment chilling out in between scenes. That was a whole it was a fun day," said Jason Kakabaker, owner of Cakabakery.

"It was a little bit emotional, actually. And I was in the credits, you know, personally, and also my business name. And I had Grand Rapids is really proud, I think in general. So it was fun to be selected for this," said Kakabaker.

10% of the films proceeds will go to the Trevor Project which deals with suicide prevention and LGBTQ+ youth. Some of the barn shots featured in the film are based out of Mid-Michigan, too. Right now the movie is available on streaming service Tello. They're hoping a larger streaming service picks it up, too.