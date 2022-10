ZEELAND, Mich. — Join Hope Discovery ABA Services Friday, October 14th for the grand opening of their new Autism Center.

The Center is in Zeeland— on Royal Park Drive, just west of State Street. The free celebration is from 4 to 7 p.m.

Hope Discovery provides one-to-one ABA therapy, working together with families to support people with Autism.

The organization tells us they'll have food, fall festivities, employment information, and tours of the new center.