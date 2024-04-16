Need a reason to kick back? Stress Awareness Month highlights health impacts

We’re all in this together! If that saying makes you cringe, you’re not alone—and you’re probably running head-long towards burn-out.

The problem with this cliches is it’s not exactly wrong. Stress stacks up in the lives of millions of Americans faster than student loan debt— and it’s hurting our health.

Priority Health helped us break it down:

Acute Stress: Keep ‘cute’ in mind when thinking of this one. Cute = small, Acute = small stress that comes and goes quickly.

Episodic Acute Stress: That’s when Acute Stress loses its cuteness and starts happening too frequently.

Chronic Stress: This is the long-lasting type that just won’t go away on its own.

Stress is an emergency response triggered by your amygdala (the fight, flight, flop center of your brain), which can’t tell the difference between danger and the weight of looming expectations. When stressed, you’ll feel a bump in your heart rate, tightened muscles, quick breathing, and sharpened senses.

Left unchecked, this reaction can impact your blood pressure, cause stomach aches, raise your risk for heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, and aggravate (or cause) anxiety, irritability, and mental health issues. It can also lead some to abuse drugs and alcohol or fall victim to eating disorders.

There are a few things you can do to bring down that response and mitigate its effects:

Exercise

Get a good night’s sleep (you have to be intentional with this one and plan for it!)

Write in a journal

Listen to music

Participate in a hobby

Follow through with a project you've been putting off

Go out with or seek support from friends

Find help from a therapist

While the triggers, symptoms, and consequences are pretty common, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. You may have to try a few different things to get it right, but you will know once you do!

Priority Health’s myStrength app helps members manage stress and mental health. If you're in crisis, though, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. They can help you immediately.