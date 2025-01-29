Nation's Report Card shows students struggling to bounce back from pandemic

MICHIGAN — A new report found that the country's students are still struggling to bounce back after the pandemic, especially regarding reading.

The 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card looks at how 4th and 8th graders nationwide are doing in reading and math among other subjects.

The report uses a scale of 0-500 for their scoring.

Nationally, average reading scores have declined at both grade levels compared to the last report in 2022, and this continues a slide in reading achievement that started before the pandemic.

For 2024 - 4th graders in Michigan ranged at 209 for a reading score, compared to 214 for students nationwide. Taking a look at the numbers pre-pandemic in 2019 showed fourth graders in Michigan ranked at 219. Jumping up a few grades to 8th, and they hit a 255 reading score, pretty close to the national average of 257.

Looking back at their pre-pandemic score in 2019, it was at 262.

In math - 4th grade scores sat at 235 this year, which is only two points different from the national score, and one point down from the 2019 Michigan score. 8th graders came in at 270 this year, just two points below the national average. And that is actually up from pre-pandemic scores, which came out to 263 in 2019.

One bright spot came from the report though, absenteeism has declined since the last assessment.

