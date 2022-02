GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Super Bowl is right around the corner and it happens to be one of the biggest pizza selling nights of the year. Nationally, 12 million pizzas are sold for the big game each year.

Wednesday also happens to be National Pizza Day! Ruta Ulcinaite and Elliot Grandia chat with owner of Licari's Pizza Gianni Licari about their popularity and how they're preparing for the big game.