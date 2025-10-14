National gas prices expected to drop below $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — As of Tuesday, gas prices across the nation are experiencing a significant decline, with the national average on the cusp of falling below $3 per gallon for the first time in years, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.
In some areas, prices are even lower. A handful of gas stations in states like Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin are selling fuel for under $2 a gallon. However, residents in West Michigan are not seeing prices that low, though the rates are still favorable.
Here's a closer look at current gas prices in West Michigan counties:
- Kent County: $2.76 per gallon
- Muskegon County: $2.82 per gallon
- Ottawa County: $2.85 per gallon
- Kalamazoo County: $2.96 per gallon
The decrease in prices is attributed to the transition to the cheaper winter blend of gasoline and a notable drop in crude oil prices, which have fallen below $60 a barrel.
For those looking to save money at the pump, experts advise filling up between now and the weekend, as prices are expected to drop slightly before increasing again. Be sure to fill up before the end of the weekend to get the best rates.