National gas prices expected to drop below $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — As of Tuesday, gas prices across the nation are experiencing a significant decline, with the national average on the cusp of falling below $3 per gallon for the first time in years, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

Jae C. Hong/AP FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, a person walks past pump jacks operating at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield, Calif. The United States is pumping record amounts of oil, vaulting over Russia to become the world's biggest producer of crude. The Energy Information Administration said Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, that the U.S. produced more than 11.3 million barrels a day in August, a 4 percent increase over the old record set in July. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

In some areas, prices are even lower. A handful of gas stations in states like Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin are selling fuel for under $2 a gallon. However, residents in West Michigan are not seeing prices that low, though the rates are still favorable.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 10.14.25

Here's a closer look at current gas prices in West Michigan counties:



Kent County: $2.76 per gallon

Muskegon County: $2.82 per gallon

Ottawa County: $2.85 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $2.96 per gallon

The decrease in prices is attributed to the transition to the cheaper winter blend of gasoline and a notable drop in crude oil prices, which have fallen below $60 a barrel.

David Zalubowski/AP FILE - A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday, July 24, 2022 that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

For those looking to save money at the pump, experts advise filling up between now and the weekend, as prices are expected to drop slightly before increasing again. Be sure to fill up before the end of the weekend to get the best rates.

