NASA discusses DART mission

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) launches on Tuesday and NASA joined us to talk about their mission.

Nancy Chabot, NASA'S coordination lead for DART says this is only a test and there is no danger to anyone here on Earth. She says these tests are designed to knock asteroids off coarse, ever so slightly by using a NASA spacecraft.

These tests are done years in advance to help them NASA better understand and prepare for a potential threat.

The spacecraft was built for NASA in the John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab and Nancy Chabot said it's NASA's first mission to launch out of their Planetary Defense Coordination Office.

The mission launches Nov. 23, but won't be complete for another 10 months in Sept. 2022!