My Michigan Beach shares fun, kid-friendly summer activities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're smack-dab in the middle of summer here in Michigan, and there's never a shortage of fun things to do. But--how do you keep the little ones occupied while creating exciting and memorable summer experiences?

Jill Halpin, founder and Chief Beach Officer at My Michigan Beach took some time to chat with FOX 17 about the travel site's picks for fun, kid-friendly activities across our state that are sure to entertain.

Petoskey stone hunting

Take a road trip up to Petoskey to search for some of Michigan's stunning state stones. They're unique to the great lakes and a great place to find them is Petoskey State Park. After you've collected some big ones, polish them at home using a rock polishing kit or tumbler. It's an activity that's sure to fascinate any child with an interest in the natural world.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

These towering sandstone cliffs on the shores of Lake Superior are sure to amaze both you and the kids. There are 42 miles to explore between Munising and Grand Marais. Marvel at the waterfalls, skip rocks or take a hike out under the stars. You could also head to Munising to take a boat tour to see the amazing structures from the water. Pictured rocks is the perfect place to take kids where they can fall in love with the outdoors. Be sure to take lots of pictures!

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

The ultimate LEGO playground is waiting for you in Auburn Hills. Kids and parents can build and play together while enjoying interactive rides, a 4D cinema, the creative workshop and much more. Plus, check out all the Detroit-area landmarks recreated using the LEGO medium. It's the perfect place for a fun family playdate.

My Michigan Beach's Summer Fun Sweepstakes

