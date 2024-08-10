My Michigan Beach shares end-of-summer fun, sweepstakes

EAST TAWAS, Mich — We're nearly halfway through August, but summer's not over just yet. There's still time to enjoy all the summer fun and beauty Michigan has to offer.

Jill Halpin, founder and Chief Beach Officer at My Michigan Beach, stopped by FOX 17's studio once again with some suggestions to help you make the most of the last days of the season:

Tawas Bay

3 and a half hours northeast of Grand Rapids lies gorgeous Tawas Bay, the perfect place to swim, boat, fish and admire the beautiful blue water. According to Halpin, you'll find well-kept public beaches (like Tawas Point State Park, where you'll find historic Tawas Point Lighthouse) complete with parks, pavilions and more. Plus, head to downtown East Tawas to check out Newman street. It's three blocks of boutiques, eateries, and even an old-fashioned theater.

Frankfort

The Leelanau Peninsula is home to some of the most scenic shoreline views in the city of Frankfort. Frankfort City Beach features ADA-accessible walkways, two piers and a lighthouse. Halpin says it's one of her favorite places to watch a picturesque Michigan Sunset. You can also head to downtown Frankfort to grab a bite to eat or check out Point Betsie, the perfect place to do some rock hunting.

SEA LIFE Aquarium

Inside Auburn Hills' Great Lake Crossing Shopping Mall you'll find SEA LIFE Aquarium, the largest aquarium in our state. It features an underwater tunnel, which Halpin says really makes you feel like you're walking beneath the waves. Have a kid who's a shark enthusiast? SEA LIFE is home to not one, not two, but eight different shark species to observe. Plus, it's the only aquarium in Michigan where you can see green sea turtles.

Tahquamenon Falls

August is the perfect time to go to the Upper Peninsula and see the breathtaking Tahquamenon Falls near Whitefish Point. It's the perfect place to see the power and beauty of nature on full display. Together, the upper and lower Tahquamenon Falls make up some of the biggest waterfalls this side of the Mississippi River. They're part of Tahquamenon Falls State Park, which features over 30 miles of hiking trails.

Last Gasp of Summer Sweepstakes

The "Last Gasp of Summer Sweepstakes" offers viewers a chance to enjoy a summer outing—rain or shine—with 6 free passes to SEA LIFE Aquarium in Auburn Hills or one of 5 passes for 25% off a three-day learn-to-sail day camp from Heritage Coast Sailing and Rowing. The sweepstakes runs from August 10 through August 17.

To enter, head to My Michigan Beach's website. While you're there, be sure to check out over 100 ideas for last-minute Michigan getaways and more.

