Muskegon groups hosting free literacy carnival

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kids may be excited to be out of school for summer, but that doesn't mean they have to stop learning.

That's why local groups in Muskegon are looking to make reading fun with a carnival!

Allison Keessen, coordinator of Great Start Collaborative and Keysha MccLanahan, a faith partner and early childhood educator, joined our Morning News team to tell us about the Reading is Fun! Literacy Carnival.

Families with children from birth to elementary age are invited to attend the celebration.

Everything at the carnival will be free including food, books, a bounce house, games, haircuts, nail painting, face painting, story time and a resource fair with other giveaways.

The Reading is Fun! Literacy Carnival is hosted by Muskegon’s Faith Partner Literacy Champions, which includes Kingdom Embassy, COGIC Community Center, and Emmanuel Tabernacle, in partnership with the Muskegon ISD Great Start Collaborative.

Organizers say the event is being made possible by grants from the Clinton Foundation’s Too Small to Fail Initiative, which works to meet families where they are in everyday spaces, and the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.

The event is happening on June 18 from 12 – 3 p.m. at C.O.G.I.C. Community Center on Valley Street in Muskegon.

Other agencies who will be at the carnival to connect with families and share resources to help them give their children a great start include:



Read Muskegon

Embrace Books

KickStart to Career

Safe Kids West Michigan/Trinity Health Muskegon

Muskegon Area District Library Book Mobile

Hackley Public Library

Public Health- Muskegon County WIC

Catholic Charities West Michigan Healthy Families of America

Catholic Charities West Michigan Fathers Matter

WGVU Public Media

Great Start Collaborative

Muskegon Area ISD / Early Head Start

Pathfinders of Muskegon

Volunteer For Dental

Hackley Community Care

Muskegon Oral Health Coalition

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan

Muskegon County Commission candidate

Muskegon YMCA

Faith Partners Early Literacy Champions

Community Access Line of the Lakeshore | CALL 211

Public Health - Muskegon County

Lakeshore Museum Center

This is event is one of many "Read early. Read often.-Talk, Read, Sing" projects in Muskegon County.

