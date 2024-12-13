Muskegon favorite brings signature burger joint feel to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hankerin' for an epic burger in Grand Rapids? Hamburger Mikey's has you covered with a kitchen take-over at City Built Brewing Company.

On Monday, December 16 from 3-8 p.m. and again on New Year's Day from noon until 8 p.m. you can get their signature burgers, hand-cut fries, brats, hotdogs, and delicious shakes— usually reserved for folks near the lakeshore— in downtown GR.

They've been featured on America's Best Restaurants— host Greg Hudson going crazy for the Lucky Lobster burger— back in 2022.

Monday will be the second time this month Hamburger Mikey's has treated Grand Rapids to their hand-made elevations on the classic American burger joint, having delighted patrons on December 9.

Can't come to the take-overs— or can't get enough once you've tried them? They'd love to see you in person at either of their home locations; on 3rd St in Muskegon and Savidge St in Spring Lake.

