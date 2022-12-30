Music therapists enhance healing and happiness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pain management, anxiety relief, and relaxation through procedures. Music therapists at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital use songs to enhance healing and happiness.

Especially this time of year for children inside the hospital, melodies can turn into magic. Music Therapist Abby Walters always makes sure she has her jingle bells ready.

"I think I received my first Christmas song request in July, I feel like it's a pretty year-round thing, but it's definitely ramped up in the past few weeks. We love some Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and I feel like Jingle Bell Rock has been really big this year," said Walters.

She continued, "At the end of the day, we're using music to achieve things that have really nothing to do with music."

Therapists help patients make music too, with ukuleles and guitars at the ready for kids to play at the bedside. Pianos, drums, and more waiting inside the music studio for children to play.

Singing a lullaby like Edelweiss gives a child in the hospital a better chance at healing. Music is shown to calm the heart rate, increase oxygen levels, and help children relax. The singing act of service both heals and unites.

"I get to celebrate with the family whose child has been extubated for the first time and sing a Disney song with them, and I also get to sing a song that's special to a family maybe as their receiving news that their child will not be able to leave here. There just aren't words to describe what it's like to be the person welcomed into them both, and the honor. I understand the responsibility of that, and I'm really grateful," said Walters.

