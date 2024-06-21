More Than Hot Air: Hudsonville Balloon Days begin at new location

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — The Annual Hudsonville Balloon Days take flight starting Friday June, 21st and will go through the weekend at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds.

For balloon pilots like Thomas Brown, these events are an adventure and a chance to share their passion with others.

"Take a moment to look at that beauty in the sky and see the community atmosphere and see the camaraderie that the balloon pilots share together," says Thomas Brown, a Hot Air Balloon Pilot with 3 decades of experience.

In previous years, events include family entertainment, crafts, food and of course - hot air balloon flights.

They promise a dazzling show— all you have to do is look up!

"The glows in the evening at twilight right around sunset. You can imagine that the burners of the balloon that flame if you will, will light a balloon envelope like a kaleidoscope of church stained glass," Brown explained.

The event will still be free, with $10 for parking.

