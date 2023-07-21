Mixed Staffing celebrates 10 years serving Southeast side of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mixed Staffing is celebrating 10 years of serving the Southeast side of Grand Rapids.

The agency is woman-owned, and specializes in placing formerly incarcerated citizens, non-English speakers, veterans, and those with a history of mental health issues.

In 10 years, the agency says it has helped find jobs for more than 4,000 people.

Friday the agency is celebrating its commitment to the 49507 neighborhood with a celebration at LINC UP.

It's scheduled from 3-5 p.m. Reserve a spot here.

