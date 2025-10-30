Missing the Target: Early archery season success rate lower than last year

WEST MICHIGAN — With the days getting shorter and the temperature starting to drop, right now is the best time for Michigan deer hunters to be in the woods.

But so far, the numbers show this early archery season (October 1st - November 14th) hunters are missing their target and the success rate statewide is down about 12% when compared to last year.

Not a doom-and-gloom number exactly, but a few factors could be contributing to the lower hunter success so far this season. The first being the weather.

If you remember, that week of the early archery season opener, we were facing windy and very, very warm temperatures. Which made it uncomfortable to be sitting in a tree stand for hours (I know, because I was sweating in a tree stand for hours.) This kept a lot of hunters out of the woods for the start of the season. The temperatures also made it even more important to find and process your deer quickly so the heat did not spoil the venison. So if you process your deer yourself and don't have a cooler to hang it in, you might hold off hunting until it gets cooler.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Pie chart showing the 2024 deer season harvest by season.

Another reason for the slightly lower success numbers could be hunters simply not reporting their harvest.

In 2022, it became required by law for all successful hunters to self-report their successful deer harvest via the DNR app or online. This is where a majority of the report information comes from, so if hunters are not reporting their deer as much this year, we could be seeing a lower success rate.

"We know that there's probably folks slipping through the gaps, as is inevitable; we are trying to continue to communicate clearly about it, provide support and assistance," Deer, Elk, and Moose Specialist with the DNR, Brent Rudolph, told me. "Bottom line is, again, we'll just provide the reminders to people. It's required. It's helpful for us to have the information, and if anybody has any trouble, you know, they can reach out. We've got ways to be able to help step people through the process and be sure that they get it accurately reported."

Another reason for the season slump so far could be the return of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in 14 counties across the state, including Van Buren County.

The often fatal viral disease is no risk to humans, but impacted harvest numbers in the southern Lower Peninsula in 2024, in Van Buren County, deer harvest was down about 16.24% according to the DNR's 2024 online deer harvest report.

"It's really localized", said Rudolph. "So if you're hunting in a place that's had that outbreak, you might be seeing fewer deer than last year and fewer than you'd like. The good thing, though, is, with the temperatures dropping, you know, I know I've seen frost coming out. I don't know how widespread or heavy it's been, but that will shut that outbreak down. It's transmitted by an insect that's kill off in the process of that frost, and that will be, you know, positive for us continuing forward. The other factor, again, with that cooler weather and frost coming on again, you know, it feels like fall, it's more comfortable to get out in the morning.

The number that is trending higher this year is the amount of hunting licenses sold, which is up 4% when compared to last year, according to Rudolph.

The primary source of revenue for Michigan's Game and Fish Protection Fund comes from hunting and fishing license purchases, and about $85 billion is brought in annually to Michigan by people hunting, fishing, and recreating outside.

Another thing to keep in mind: most hunters shoot their deer during firearm season, which begins Nov. 15, around 70% of all the deer harvested by hunters being shot by Thanksgiving.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube