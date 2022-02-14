MIPAD Coalition coordinating donation sites across Michigan to collect menstrual products

The Michigan Period Action Day (MIPAD) Coalition, made up of Michigan-based & national nonprofit and advocacy groups, is celebrating the elimination of sales and use tax on essential medical items such as sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, and menstrual cups.

On February 14, 2022, the MIPAD Coalition, along with the Office of Governor Whitmer, will coordinate multiple donation sites across Michigan to collect menstrual products and spotlight the ongoing need for menstrual security in the same vein as food security. Under the banner “Share the Love; Share Some Product,” volunteer organizations and individuals will collect menstrual products for donation to those in need.

“After years of trying to repeal this tax, I am proud that we brought people together to put Michiganders first and drive down costs on these essential products," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who signed the new sales and use tax bills into law on November 4 & 5, 2021. "Everyone should be able to take care of their most basic healthcare needs without an unnecessary added financial burden.”