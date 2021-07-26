Mike Avery, Deanna Falzone announce changes to FOX 17 Morning News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Familiar faces on FOX 17 Morning News, Mike Avery and Deanna Falzone have greeted tens of thousands of West Michigan viewers each morning for years. But on July 30, this dynamic due will anchor their final show together.

After much thought and reflection, both Mike and Deanna decided to make changes when it comes to their careers.

Deanna is cutting back her time at work to spend more time with her family. While she won’t be behind the anchor desk every morning, she will still share stories from West Michigan.

“I’ll never forget when I started here at FOX 17 eight years ago. Within a couple of months of being here and learning about our morning show, it became a goal and dream of mine to get on that show. That dream became a reality, and I am humbled to say I was a part of something truly incredible. An experience in my life I will forever be grateful for, friends that became family and memories that I’ll never forget.



But now it’s time to close that chapter. It was a hard decision, but in my heart, I know it’s the best decision for my family and me. My boys are only little for so long and they deserve more than I am able to give them right now (with an alarm that goes off at 3 a.m). This past year has put a lot into perspective for me (as it has for so many others) and getting to wake up with them in the mornings while working remote, made me realize just how fleeting these years are.



While stepping away from the morning show will be hard, I am thankful for new opportunities at the station. I am grateful that management and Scripps recognizes the need to raise a family, but also continue to pursue a career I am passionate about.



I want to send a sincere thank you to our dedicated viewers, who really felt more like family and friends just hanging out with us in the morning. You helped make the show what it was by just letting us be us (and all the craziness that came along with that)." Deanna Falzone

Deanna will continue to tell important stories focused on mental health, beating the odds, and the good things people across West Michigan are doing for each other. Expect to see her back in September after a mini-summer break.

While we will continue to see Deanna’s smiling face on FOX 17, Mike Avery is stepping away not just from FOX 17, but the news industry and West Michigan entirely.

“I have truly enjoyed being a part of this station for the past 16 years, especially my time on the Morning Show. It took us a while, but we really built something special that we can be very proud of. More importantly, the friendships and the memories that came with it will always be with me.



Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. For years, my family has talked about getting closer to our family in Northern California, and recently I was presented with an opportunity outside of television that I could not turn down. We will be leaving West Michigan soon, a place that has been so welcoming to me and my family, a place where we were able to raise our children and call home; and for that, I am truly thankful. I’m also grateful to the leadership here at FOX 17, who have always supported me, and the rest of the morning team. This has been a special place for me, and I hope that will continue for so many others for years to come.” Mike Avery

Mike and Deanna’s energy and chemistry is unmatched and will be sorely missed in West Michigan.

Their last day anchoring together will be Friday, July 30. Join us starting Monday, July 26 as we celebrate their years of dedication by taking a look back at some of their most memorable moments all week long.

Please join us in wishing them the best of luck in their next adventures. Want to send a message to Mike or Deanna? Share your message with them by emailing mornings@fox17online.com.