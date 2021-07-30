Mike Avery and Deanna Falzone say goodbye to FOX 17 Morning News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It was an emotional farewell for Mike Avery and Deanna Falzone on Friday. They both brought something special to our morning news program that could not be matched anywhere else.

For years, they not only brought you the news headlines of the day, but showcased a great sense of humor and joy every single day. It was also something that did not stop once the cameras were turned off.

This once in a lifetime dynamic duo encouraged all of us to be authentic, to work hard and have fun perfecting our craft making this morning show the best program it could be.

We shared several memorable moments and heard from coworkers past and present before Mike and Deanna signed off for the final time together. Mike Davis, Nicole, DiDonato, Jon Shaner and Leigh Ann Towne all made appearances on their final show.

You will still be able to see Deanna Falzone with community based stories starting in September on FOX 17. Mike Avery is moving on from TV news to start a new adventure with his family in California.

All of us at FOX 17 are forever grateful for Mike and Deanna. We wish both of them all the best.

