Mid-Michigan Honor Flight taking off June 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In just a few weeks, some Michiganders who fought for our nation will be taking the flight to Washington, D.C. to see memorials that honor them.

It's all a part of the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.

Kathy Londo Barnes, vice president for Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, and Brenda King Gibson, financial secretary for Honor Flight, joined us to tell us more about this incredible experience.

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight will be taking off on June 7. Those wishing to welcome the veterans to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport with signs and flags should get to the airport around 7 a.m. with flags and signs.

The welcome home celebration will be at the grand hall of the airport. Supports are encouraged to bring flags and signs with them to the airport to welcome the veterans back home around 8:45 p.m.

For more information about the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, visit the website.

