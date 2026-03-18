Michigan's statewide tornado drill is today at 1 p.m. Here's what you need to know

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan neighbors might hear some tornado sirens today at 1 p.m. as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week — a timely reminder after a string of deadly and destructive storms already this year.

Tornadoes, hail, high winds and major flooding have all struck the region this March.

“The recent devastating tornadoes in Southwest Michigan serve as a somber reminder that severe weather can strike at any time, even early in the season,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP and state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security in a release. “We encourage local communities to take part in the statewide tornado drill and encourage everyone to practice your plan now to help save lives when every second counts.”

Earlier this month, Union City and Edwardsburg saw deadly tornadoes, and Three Rivers experienced extensive damage as well.

If you hear sirens today at 1 p.m., it is part of the drill — not an actual emergency.

Officials say residents should not rely solely on sirens for severe weather warnings. The goal of the drill is to spark conversation with your family and at work about what to do when you need to shelter from a tornado or severe storm.

Here are some key steps to help you prepare:

Identify a shelter location

Designate an emergency meeting place, such as a basement or an interior room on the lowest level of your home.

WATCH: UNION CITY STORM DAMAGE

Union City Storm Damage

Know your workplace plan. Make sure you know where to go if a tornado warning is issued while you are on the job.

Build an emergency kit. Put together a kit with essential items, including extra medication, food, water, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio.

Know the difference between a watch and a warning

A tornado watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop. A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted or indicated by radar and you should take shelter immediately.



Now is also a good time to make sure you know how to receive weather alerts. You can download the FOX 17 Weather app to stay up to date on changing conditions, especially on weather-ready days. You can also sign up for emergency alerts in your county, where available.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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