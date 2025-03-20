Michigan Unemployment Agency Warns Applicants About Scams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan unemployment officials are cautioning claimants about the risks of submitting applications online. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (MUIA) reports that scammers are targeting applicants with counterfeit documents.

To ensure a smooth application process, the MUIA recommends using only official forms from the state.

Claimants should avoid forms found on non-UIA websites or social media platforms. The agency has identified inaccurate information circulating on message boards, with some sites even charging for fraudulent forms.

All necessary forms can be obtained for free from the UIA. Claimants are advised to trust documents received through the Michigan Web Account Manager, downloaded from the UIA’s official website, mailed directly from the UIA, or provided by staff at a local UIA office.

When responding to document requests from the UIA, applicants must submit officially requested documentation to confirm ongoing eligibility or verify identity. Using unofficial documents can lead to delays or denial of benefits.

To streamline the filing process, applicants should adhere to the following guidelines:



Only use official UIA documents.

Consult the Claimant Road-map available on the Michigan.gov website for assistance.

Contact a UIA staff member or visit a local UIA office for support.

Claimants are urged to remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Reports of fraudulent unemployment activity can be made by visiting the UIA’s fraud website or by contacting the Michigan Department of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Bureau by following this link.

