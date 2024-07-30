Michigan Titanium tests your mettle in the state's only Ultra Triathlon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gear up and get some rest— Michigan's 140.6-mile triathlon will test your will and your body.

The Michigan Titanium is one of the last independent races of this magnitude and it's coming to Grand Rapids.

"While so many events have to keep closing down, we have no plans of doing that ever. We are the national championship this year and continue to offer unique ways to entice people to race," say race organizers. "But if we want to keep existing, we need our own community to support us more."

Prove yourself tougher than steel and join the state's only ultra triathlon in the state August 11.

And don't miss the finish line party! You'll deserve it after facing the double-loop swim across Versluis Lake, ride bike course, and running 4 (marathon-length) laps!

The entry fee is just $395 and this athlete-focused group offers advice even before you lace up!

The race isn't just for the ultra-tough (or crazy, depending on how you look at it) They also offer Half-, Olympic- and Sprint-distance triathlon courses.

Find out more about how to join this unique challenge here.