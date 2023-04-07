SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Have you ever wanted to be a part of bringing history to life? Maybe experience what it’s like to build a railroad?

Now’s your chance!

Michigan Flywheelers Museum to restore historic miniature rail line

The Michigan Flywheelers Museum is looking for volunteers to help with a special project that will cover all of that— restoring the Black River Railroad track.

Michigan Flywheelers Museum

It was part of the Eden Springs Amusement Park, which was shut down in the 70s. Visitors would ride miniature trains, including the Black River Route while enjoying the entertainment at the park.

Michigan Flywheelers Museum

Owners of one of the original engines have donated the piece for use in the attraction, and the museum was able to acquire enough rail to complete the project-- 10,000 feet!-- from a park-train maker whose works are enjoyed by families across the country!

Michigan Flywheelers Museum

Now, the fun begins.

Plans include building a depot, roundhouse, switching site, and of course a station for the railway that will circle the outskirts of the museum’s property.

The laying of the track will happen on April 29 and 30. If you’re interested in helping out, head to the Michigan Flywheeler Museum website!