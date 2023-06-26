Men's Health Month serves as reminder to take a hard look at habits as you age

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — June is Men’s Health Month, a time to re-evaluate your bad habits and celebrate the good ones!

Dr. David Rzeszutko, Vice President of Medical and Clinical Operations for Priority Health, gave us some tips to live by for men looking to get the most out of their years.

First, regular health screenings are vital.

Screenings as you age

20s — get an annual physical, keep an eye on your cholesterol and blood pressure, and perform self-exams for testicular cancer.

30s & 40s — add in regular screenings for diabetes, prostate cancer, and heart disease.

50+ — all of the above, plus expect electrocardiograms to check heart health and an increase in vision and hearing tests.

Educate yourself – the more you know about your current health and your family history, the better off you’ll be.

Eat healthy foods and be active – this one can’t be stated enough and they go hand-in-hand. Find something that gets you moving and do it. Up the veggies, drop the sugary drinks/treats, and drink more water.

Make your doctor a partner in your health. If you don't feel supported or listened to about your concerns, move on. There's nothing wrong with finding a new doctor or getting a second opinion.

For more on resources Priority Health has for men to safeguard their health, head to their website.