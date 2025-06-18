Menopause Care in Michigan & the impact of going untreated

WEST MICHIGAN — Menopause Care options in Michigan can look very different from location to location, and lawmakers and health experts discussed the state of the State's resources at the Michigan Women's Commission. Dr. Diana Bittner with True Women's Health says she joined the tour with Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet, speaking about the disparities in Menopause Care for certain women and how it can impact health.

Unhealthy menopause can cause problems for the individual and beyond, with studies showing that 10% of women will leave the workforce due to menopause symptoms and health changes. a 2023 Mayo Clinic study found the US economy lost an estimated $23B the prior year because of untreated menopause. The study takes the following criteria into account to make it's estimate:

· Direct healthcare costs and use of healthcare services including ER visits

· Long term healthcare costs due to more heart disease, diabetes, obesity, bone fractures

· Loss of capable workers

· Lost days at work and less productivity

Dr. Bittner says we must close the disparity between those who get good menopause care and those who do not. She adds that too many women suffer in silence and never speak up to ask whether or not they need further care for their menopause. To have your voice heard, an event is coming to Grand Rapids on July 7 where you can ask questions and learn more about the different symptoms and treatments women may face. To learn more about the event, go to the Michigan Women's Commission website.

