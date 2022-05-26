Watch
Memorial weekend travel back to pre-pandemic levels: What to know before taking to the road or skies

David Zalubowski/AP
Travellers reclaim their baggage at a carousel in the terminal of Denver International Airport early Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 2:00 PM, May 26, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Memorial Weekend is here and from the road to the skies, it is going to be a busy travel weekend. AAA reports travel in the days leading up to and after Memorial Day are at near pre-pandemic levels.

According to AAA, airports will see about 600,000 more travelers this year compared to 2021 and about 500,000 more travelers on the roads nationwide.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport says their busiest day for travel is Thursday, May 26, but dozens of flights are scheduled each day all throughout the weekend. According to the airport's Chief Operating Officer Alex Peric, it's a good idea to arrive at least two hours before your scheduled flight time, especially if there are any last-minute changes.

Due to the nationwide pilot shortage and weather delays, flight delays can't be ruled out. The pandemic forced many pilots to retire early, with airports slowing down training and hiring in 2020.

