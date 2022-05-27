Memorial Day weekend campfire and grilling safety tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Memorial Day weekend means a lot of people are lighting up a campfire or firing up the grill for the first time in months.

It's a good time to refresh yourself on some safety tips for both.

Firefighter Michael McLeieer with E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety shared the following campfire and grilling safety tips.

Campfire Safety:

Select an appropriate location. Before creating a campfire, make sure you understand any rules or regulations for your area. Avoid building the fire near low-hanging branches, tree roots, structures, and other flammable items. Try to choose a location where your fire will be sheltered from the wind and use campfire rings or other designated campfire accessories whenever possible.



Use the appropriate campfire fuel. Soft woods like pine, fir, and cedar are best for starting a fire. Start the fire by building a small teepee of dry sticks and igniting it with a match. As the fire gets started, add larger pieces of wood. Remember to keep the fire small. Don't burn items that may explode or give off toxic fumes. Never use gasoline or other flammable liquids to start a campfire. Never throw items into a fire. That includes batteries, plastic bags, glass, and aluminum cans.



Supervise the campfire area continuously. A responsible adult should always be present while a campfire is burning. Encourage small children and pets to stay seated several feet away from the fire. Extinguished campfire areas should still be monitored after the flames have gone out to make sure the campfire does not re-ignite and to make sure that children are not burned by embers, which still retain heat even after the fire is extinguished.



Completely extinguish the campfire. A roaring fire is both a success and a responsibility. It is your job to properly maintain and extinguish your campfire when you are finished. Make sure you always have a large bucket of water and metal shovel on hand to put out the fire. Pour lots of water on the fire, drown all embers, not just the red ones, until the hissing sound stops. Stir the campfire ashes and embers with a shovel and pour more water on the ashes, then feel the area to make sure they are cold to the touch.



Grilling Safety:

Propane and charcoal barbeque grills should only be used outdoors.

The grill should be placed at least 10 feet away from your home or anything that can burn including deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in the trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

