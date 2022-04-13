Meijer Gardens announces summer concert lineup for 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announces the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens 2022 lineup, with 33 shows.

2022 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens Lineup

Marc Cohn + Blind Boys of Alabama, June 12, $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public

Amos Lee w/ Neal Francis, June 17, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Fitz & The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones, June 19, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio, June 20, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

Old Crow Medicine Show, June 23, $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk performing the music of The Meters and The Soul Rebels,

June 24, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public

The Temptations w/ Kimmie Horne, June 26, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Bluegrass Happening featuring Bela Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush & The Jerry Douglas Band

June 27, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public

Sheryl Crow w/ Allison Russell, July 3, $94 presale | $97 member | $99 public

Corinne Bailey Rae w/ War & Treaty, July 6, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

ZZ Top, July 7, $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public

O.A.R., July 8, $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public

Five for Fighting with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 13, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ The New Respects, July 14, $54 presale | $57 member | $59 public

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, July 15, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Norah Jones, July 17, $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public

Rick Springfield with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 20, $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public

Buddy Guy + John Hiatt, July 21, $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public

America, July 27, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public

Arturo Sandoval with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 28, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Nicole Atkins, August 4, $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public

Andrew Bird + Iron & Wine w/ Meshell Ndegeocello, August 5, $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public

The Dead South w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves, August 10, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

Lake Street Dive w/ Madison Cunningham, August 12, $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

The Beach Boys, August 15, $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

The Decemberists, August 17, $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public

Boz Scaggs w/ Robert Cray Band, August 22, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public

Umphrey’s McGee, August 24, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

Emmylou Harris + Mary Chapin Carpenter, September 1, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public

Australian Pink Floyd, September 12, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

Goo Goo Dolls w/ Blue October, September 15, $97 presale | $100 member | $102 public

She & Him, September 16, $72 presale | $75 member | $77 public

Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Tour, September 18, $90 presale | $93 member | $95 public

To help members and guests prepare for buying tickets and getting the best entertainment value possible, Meijer Gardens has created an Insider's Guide to Buying Tickets to help make the ticket purchasing experience easy and hassle-free.

Information on buying tickets here.

Members may buy tickets during the members-only presale beginning 9 am, April 23, through midnight, May 6. Members save $5 per ticket during the presale. After May 7, members save $2 per ticket. There is a limit of 8 tickets per show, per transaction.

Sales to the public begin at 9 am, May 7. There is a limit of 8 tickets per show, per transaction.

New: Concerts for the Community

Meijer Gardens is also pleased to announce Concerts for the Community, a new initiative sponsored by The Steve & Amy Van Andel Foundation in partnership with the Kent District Library.

This program will provide concert tickets, food and transportation to guests that may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a summer concert. It is designed exclusively for those facing economic hardship and is meant to diversify community exposure to world-class live music.

“Concerts at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park are a favorite summer activity for our family,” said Amy Van Andel. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Concerts for the Community program and excited to help others make memories and experience the joy an evening of outdoor live music can bring.”

“We are deeply grateful to Steve and Amy Van Andel, Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Spectrum Health and all our sponsors for helping make this series possible and allowing us to welcome more people to experience live music at Meijer Gardens.” said David Hooker, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Details for 2022

Concertgoers are welcome to bring a blanket or low-rise chair to sit on. Low-rise chairs are defined as 12” maximum from ground to front of seat bottom, and 32” maximum to top of chair back in highest position.

Sandwiches, snacks, water, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages are available at the Eileen DeVries Concessions Building. All beverages purchased must be consumed inside the amphitheater gates.

Concertgoers may also bring their own food, sealed bottled water and nonalcoholic beverages in their original sealed containers.

Gate and show start times vary. Check MeijerGardens.org/concerts for details. All information is subject to change. All shows will take place rain or shine, and weather delays are possible.

The Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens concert series is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Spectrum Health, Life EMS and US Golf Cars. Media sponsors are Star 105.7 and FOX17.

