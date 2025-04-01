Mega Millions changes in effect today

MICHIGAN — Changes to Michigan's Mega Millions Lottery go into effect today!

Yesterday, tickets were $2 each, with the option to add a Mega-Plier bonus for $1.

Now, tickets will sell for a flat fee of $5 and all tickets will automatically receive a multiplier for non-jackpot prizes.

Lottery organizers say the change means you have better chances of taking home a prize— Plus— no more break-even prizes, meaning all winning tickets will award a prize of more than $5.

You'll also see a change to the numbers you'll select for your ticket.

“Right now, when players play Mega Millions, they're choosing to five numbers from 1-70 and then one Mega Ball number from 1-25,”explains Jake Harris, Michigan Lottery spokesperson. “So the number of numbers to choose from is actually going down. So we're not going to see 1-70 and 1-25 there will be a totally new set of numbers to choose from. That's what's going to improve those odds and make it more likely that the jackpot gets won.”

The partnership with the Michigan School Aid Fund will continue, unchanged.

For more, go to the Michigan Lottery website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube