MDRD celebrates one year, making list of Best New Restaurants 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MDRD in Grand Rapids opened up in February of 2021. Since then, the restaurant has already claimed a top spot on a national list of Best New Restaurants and are booked and busy as they celebrate one year of business.

MDRD, pronounced Madrid, sits atop the Amway Grand Plaza overlooking Grand River, with high-rise views of Grand Rapids. The restaurant offers a unique dining experience with an emphasis on Spanish creations and imports.

In the video above, morning anchor Ruta Ulcinaite has more on their coveted win of one of the country's best new restaurants and how they've persevered through COVID-19.