May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health is top of mind these days, but the push for awareness started all the way back in 1949 when an organization called Mental Health America declared May as National Mental Health Month.

In fact, over the years, May has become a landmark month for evaluating mental health across occupations, ages, and roles that typically see the highest need for care.

Mark your 2023 calendars

May — National Mental Health Month

May — National Maternal Mental Health Month

May 1-5 — Lawyer Well-Being Week

May 2 — Childhood Depression Awareness Day

May 10-16 — National Mental Health Awareness Week

May 11 — National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day

May 12 — National Mental Healthcare Provider Appreciation Day

May 19 — National Barber Mental Health Awareness Day

May 27 — National Hairstylist Mental Health Awareness Day

May 31 — What You Think Upon Grows Day

One of the biggest obstacles people face with their mental health is change and uncertainty. Priority Health gave us a few tips on how to manage these times on our own.

Finding something familiar

Even if it’s small, search for something stable that you can focus on, such as rewatching a television series you love or even eating your favorite comfort food.

Be flexible

Learning to accept the unpredictability of the world will help you deal with unexpected events in your life. Keep an open mind with new experiences to understand them more fully.

Find people who understand

When you’re dealing with a new transition, it’s good to talk to a trusted person in your life. Having others to lean on is better than trying to manage alone.

Be in the present

Pay attention to how it responds to stress, and set aside time every day to relax, take some deep breaths, and bring your focus back to the present.

The millions of ways mental health impacts our lives isn’t just recognized in May, there are reminders to check in with yourself, loved ones, and coworkers throughout the year.

But it doesn’t matter whose day/week/month it is to be recognized— there's no such thing as 'taking turns' when it comes to mental health. If you’re struggling, reach out now.

If you’re in crisis,call 988. You are not alone.