Martin Luther King, Jr.; The Man

Posted at 6:49 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 06:49:25-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives presents Martin Luther King; The Man.

It's an exhibit running through the end of January, showcasing images and documentaries of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.— not as the orator and civil rights activist we knew, but in the candid moments of his life.

The exhibit will feature rarely shown images of Dr. King along with exhibition pieces with local ties.

All exhibits are free to the public and open noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is open on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

For more, visit their website.

