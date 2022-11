CALEDONIA, Mich. — Women artisans are front and center November 11th for Market at the Gallery— an artisan market happening in Caledonia!

Artisans include Maggie Ann Soap Co, Known Goods, Pretty Little Things, and many more!

You'll be sure to find the perfect hand-made gift at this free event.

Market at the Gallery is open from 5-9 p.m. at the Copper Corners Art Gallery on Broadmoor Ave.

You can RSVP on their Facebook Page.