March for Meals Community Walk in Grandville will benefit older adults in Western Michigan

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Meals on Wheels Western Michigan will hold an inaugural March for Meals Community Walk, Sunday, March 27. The family-friendly event is for people of all ages and abilities. Dogs are also welcome!

The event will include blessings by Ginny Mikita with Animal Blessings, face painting, art projects, and a sponsor tent.

Registration is free, but MOWWM hopes people will donate or raise funds to support the fight against senior hunger and isolation in West Michigan.

The 2-mile walk begins at the Kent Trail entrance in Grandville, continues to the Grandville Boat Launch, and returns back to Belwith Keeler. The walk begins at 2:00 pm, check-in and welcome begins at 1:00 pm.

Last year, MOWWM served over 6,000 seniors in Kent and Allegan Counties, but the need for nutrition services remains high.

There are 12,000 people turning 60 every day in the United States. Today, 8 percent of older adults (approximately 7,000) in Kent and Allegan Counties live in poverty.

According to Meals on Wheels America, nationally, 1 in 6 seniors struggle with hunger. Many of these seniors are also homebound and alone.

Register or donate here.

