Managing your PTSD is not easy, but it makes life easier

There may be no cure for PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder)— still, options to manage the condition can help you live a full and happy life, says Priority Health Medical Director of Behavioral Health, Dr. Charletta Dennis.

It can happen at any age, and is directly associated with exposure to trauma—whether physical like a car crash, going to war, or living with abuse, or psychological such as living with mental abuse/neglect, or growing up in an environment where dangers pop up regularly.

No matter how it came to be, PTSD is the brain’s way of reacting to an experienced stressor. If something reminds your brain of that situation, it will trigger your body to react in a way to keep itself safe.

Treatments are as various as the causes and people who experience the condition and can include any combination of therapy, medication, day-to-day assistance like service animals, or learning self-management habits.

Priority Health members will have access to their behavioral health team 24/7, and there are several in-person and virtual resources throughout West Michigan.

If your PTSD is overwhelming, or you feel you’re in crisis, call or text 988 or chat with someone at the 988 Lifeline. You are not alone.