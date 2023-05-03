Managing menopause means getting a head start

Ew, Menopause.

I’m looking down the barrel of “the change” and I have to say, I’m not excited about the ratio of answers specific to me to questions on how to make this inevitability a little easier.

The thing is the era of ‘reproductive age’ ends the same way: different for each woman.

It’s not fair, but it is manageable.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner tells us there are similar starting points we can all use to make the process a little easier for ourselves.

Get your weight, blood pressure, mental health, and any chronic conditions in order right now. Hot flashes and night sweats last— on average— 8 years and poor health makes them more intense.

—Early or intense hot flashes and night sweats often indicate an increased risk of heart disease or stroke—

The better your health is, the better your transition will be.

Educate yourself, empower others

Access to accurate information correlates with better health results. With studies, medical information, and more at the tip of your fingers, we have fewer and fewer excuses when it comes to getting and sharing information.

Talk to your doctor

If you don’t have one, get one. A gynecologist or a general practitioner is key to separating fact from fiction. Put your mind at ease or get pro-active on any issues that will truly impact your health going forward. There are dozens of treatments that will make your cycle more comfortable at any stage in life.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week

Take control. As our hot flashes burn this bridge, remember we deserve a comfortable transition through menopause.