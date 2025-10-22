Making spirits bright: How you can spread holiday cheer to lonely seniors this Christmas

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The holidays are all about family and connection — but for many seniors in nursing homes, those moments can be few and far between.

One West Michigan woman is helping to change that — one “adopted grandparent” at a time.

Merin McDermott, a home care consultant, was inspired to launch the "Adopt a Grandparent" initiative after a heartbreaking visit with a resident.

"I met with a lady that she hasn't had anybody visit her in nearly 20 years... and it broke my heart, and I was like, What can I do to make somebody come visit her? '" McDermott explained.

McDermott thought it would be great to spread holiday cheer to seniors by encouraging people to visit, write, or mail a Christmas card.

She posted her idea on Facebook and was surprised by the overwhelming response.

Within 24 hours, she had coordinated more than 45 matches and began scheduling December visits, including on Christmas Day.

"Having so many people in West Michigan reach out to me to want to give themselves their time, their presence, to those that don't really get it often, is just incredible," she said. "For those that you know don't have anyone, don't leave their rooms, don't like talking to anyone, or just kind of, you know, mad at the way the world is... if I can turn that around, that's what I'm hoping for."

While she hopes to make the season bright for lonely seniors, McDermott hopes the effort can extend past Christmas.

"I want this to continue for all holidays. I kind of want it to be a snowball effect, because, you know, Valentine's Day, no one has a loved one, if somebody can pop in and just say hi, that's incredible," she said. "It's so awesome, just loving seniors, making them know that there's somebody out there that cares for them that they don't know. Because this, this world, needs a little bit more love nowadays."

