Making magnetic slime! FOX 17, Sylvan Learning of Portage celebrate STEM Day

Making magnetic slime! Celebrate STEM Day with FOX 17 and Sylvan Learning of Portage
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — What's science without getting a little messy?

Sylvan Learning of Portage brought in fun experiments you can do at home with your kids! (Check out the video above!)

The key to a proper STEM Day celebration? Encourage a curious mind.

Even if you don't know the answers your kids may ask, it's important to encourage (and do) a little research to find the answers.

National STEM Day is Friday, November 8.

For more info on what they offer, check out the Sylvan Learning of Portage website.

